Another plea filed against taxes on mobile phone top-ups

Consumers should get the deducted balance from their mobile phone top-ups, says a petition filed against the Supreme Court’s decision to restore all taxes on mobile phone recharge.

On April 27, the apex court restored all taxes on mobile phone scratch cards. The court revoked its earlier order restricting the Federal Board of Revenue and cellular companies from charging tax on mobile phone top-ups.

The verdict was announced on April 24 by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. He remarked that the court will not interfere in matters of public revenue and tax collection.

The recent application has been filed by Advocate Kulsoom Khaliq. The petitioner says that consumers should get the complete balance of their mobile scratch card.

“It is an issue of public interest. The apex court verdict to restore the taxes can’t be sustained, according to the law,” the petition stated.

The petitioner requested the court to restore its previous decision and put on hold the tax deductions on mobile phone credit.

On June 12, 2018 the top court had had barred network providers and the FBR from collecting service tax on pre-paid cards, saying it was exploitative and illegal.

Prior to the court orders, the consumers were charged 10% service tax, in addition to other taxes, such as withholding tax (5.5%) and sales tax (19%). On a Rs100 pre-paid card, only Rs64 are availed by the consumers.

The order was challenged by provincial governments. They argued that the issue of mobile phone taxes does not fall under the Supreme Court’s powers as defined in Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The article states: “[…] the Supreme Court […] if it considers that a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights conferred by Cha­pter I of Part II is involved, has the power to make an order of the nature mentioned.”

The Punjab government told the court that it was unable to collect Rs80 billion of revenue because of the suspension of mobile phone taxes.

