Amir Muqam’s son sent on three-day physical remand

The son of PML-N’s Amir Muqam and five contractors were sent on three-day physical remand in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The FIA’s Anti-Corruption Wing had arrested Ishtiaq Amir Muqam on Monday over allegations of corruption in the Shangla-Alpuri road construction project.

The FIA claimed that it had seized Rs620,000 million from Muqam.

The Shangla-Alpuri 35km road project started over 10 years ago. It was supposed to be completed at a cost of Rs850 million within a year. After a delay in construction, the cost had spiraled to over Rs2,800 million.

