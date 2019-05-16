Aleem Khan’s bail approved by Lahore High Court

The Lahore High Court has granted PTI leader Aleem Khan bail in an assets case.

Announcing the verdict on Wednesday, the court ordered him to deposit a surety of Rs1 million.

He was arrested on February 6 in an assets beyond known means of income case. NAB was told to present evidence, in the form of witness statements, proving the allegations against Khan.

The bureau presented its findings in court on Wednesday and, after both sides concluded their arguments, the court announced its verdict.

