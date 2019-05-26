HOME > Entertainment

Aladdin tops box office with $207m worldwide

10 mins ago

Photo: Disney

Disney’s live-action Aladdin is flying high with an estimated $105 million in North America during the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It’s the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever, topping the 2011 mark of $103.4 million for The Hangover Part II. The top total came in 2007, when Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End took in $139 million in its first four days. Aladdin is also dominating moviegoing internationally with $121 million in 56 markets.

The movie stars Will Smith as Genie, a role that was portrayed by Robin Williams in the cartoon, Egyptian born Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Smith as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

The plot of the movie is the same as the animated movie – Aladdin, a self-proclaimed “street rat” who seeks fame and fortune meets Jasmine, the princess of the fictional Agrabah, and has to stop evil sorcerer Jafar who plans to take over the kingdom.

The movie has been directed by Guy Ritchie.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
