Ajay Devgan’s father dies in Mumbai

2 hours ago

Photo: Hindustan Times

Veeru Devgan, the father of Indian actor Ajay Devgan, died in Mumbai on Monday, Hindustan Times reported.

Veeru Devgan was admitted in Mumbai’s Surya hospital where he died. His funeral was held at Vile Parle crematorium.

According to reports, Veeru Devgan, who worked as a stunt director in Bollywood, worked on at least 80 films, including Ishq and Lal Badshah.

He also directed a film “Hindustan Ki Kasam” in 1999 , which starred Amitabh Bachchan, his son Ajay Devgan and Manisha Koirala.

Veeru was his son’s hero. “The Singham in my life can only be my father,” Ajay said in an interview a few years ago.

“He has 50 stitches in his head and has broken every bone in his body. So no one else can be my Singham.”

 
