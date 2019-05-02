HOME > News

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid praises PAF’s response to Indian aggression

May 1 , 2019

The Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) response against Indian aggression will be remembered as ‘Operation Swift Retort’, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said on Wednesday.

“In future, our response will be stronger than before,” he said while addressing the 264th Air Staff Presentation meeting in Islamabad.

Khan said the events of February 27 were a demonstration of the air force’s strength and capability. He saluted the officers deployed at forward operating bases for their commitment, motivation and perseverance.

Related: US refuses to share information with India on Pakistan’s F-16s

Two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft were shot down by the PAF in Kashmir on February 27.

The PAF action came after two Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control and crossed several miles into Pakistani territory near Muzzaffarabad.

 
TOPICS:
Operation Swift Retort pakistan air force


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.