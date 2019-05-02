Air Chief Marshal Mujahid praises PAF’s response to Indian aggression

The Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) response against Indian aggression will be remembered as ‘Operation Swift Retort’, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said on Wednesday.

“In future, our response will be stronger than before,” he said while addressing the 264th Air Staff Presentation meeting in Islamabad.

Khan said the events of February 27 were a demonstration of the air force’s strength and capability. He saluted the officers deployed at forward operating bases for their commitment, motivation and perseverance.

Two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft were shot down by the PAF in Kashmir on February 27.

The PAF action came after two Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control and crossed several miles into Pakistani territory near Muzzaffarabad.