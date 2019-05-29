HOME > News

Additional Attorney General Zahid Ebrahim resigns

3 hours ago

Photo: lma-eh.com

Zahid F Ebrahim resigned on Wednesday as the additional attorney general of Pakistan. 

He is the son of retired judge Fakruddin G Ebrahim and was appointed to the post in November 2018. He even tweeted his resignation letter.

In the letter, he wrote that the media reported on Tuesday that the president has instituted the references into the misconduct of “certain senior judges of the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court” under Article 209 (Supreme Judicial Council) of the Constitution on the pretext of undeclared foreign assets.

Related: Lawyers split on Justice Qazi Isa’s remarks in Faizabad case

Ebrahim remarked that one of the references was against a Supreme Court judge of “unimpeachable integrity”.

He said that this is a “reckless attempt to tar the reputation of independent individuals and browbeat the judiciary of Pakistan.” The references can cause “irreparable damage to the institutions which is the protector of our fundamental rights,” he added.

One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Hafeez Shaikh   May 29, 2019 4:12 pm/ Reply

    Bravo


