HOME > Local

Abbottabad men sentenced to death for kidnapping, killing child

35 mins ago

 

An anti-terrorism court sentenced to death two Abbottabad men for kidnapping and killing a child in 2016. 

Tosif Ahmed and Hassan Ali were arrested on January 1, 2017. A case was registered against them on December 31, 2016 under sections 302 (murder) and 365-A (kidnapping) of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 11-N (punishment for funds raising) and 7-A (death sentence for killing someone) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Related: Lahore teen accused of killing father for hitting him

A four-year-old was kidnapped from Abbottabad’s Tanolian Jangi Syedan. The kidnappers asked for Rs0.5 million in ransom and killed the child after her family failed to pay them the amount.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Abbottabad death sentence


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Child abuse, kidnapping, killing, death sentence, Abbottabad,
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.