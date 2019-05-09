HOME > News

Abbottabad man ‘burned to death’ by sons

56 mins ago

A man was allegedly burned to death by his sons in Abbottabad’s Sherwan early Thursday morning. 

The police have arrested the two sons.

DSP Yasin Janjua said that the sons colluded with their paternal cousins to kill their father. “The two brothers set fire to their house.” They killed him over a domestic dispute, he added.

The deceased has been identified as Safdar Rehman.

The two sons and their cousins have been remanded into police custody for two days.

One of the sons, Saiful Rehman Akhtar, said that they had food at 12:30 am and then went to sleep at 1am. “I was woken up by my younger brother and he said that a fire a broken out at our house,” he said.

