Aasia Bibi has arrived in Canada, confirms lawyer

Aasia Bibi, a Pakistani woman acquitted of blasphemy by the Supreme Court, has arrived in Canada her lawyer Saiful Malook told CNN.

She has been separated from her family and living in safe houses since her acquittal. Her children are already in Canada, according to CNN.

The British Pakistani Christians Association also confirmed the news on its website, citing a British diplomat. The association has been in close contact with Aasia Bibi’s husband Ashiq and said “Ashiq has always remained hopeful of an imminent release from Pakistan and we have both been shocked at how long it has taken”.

On January 29, the top court dismissed a review petition against her acquittal on the basis that the petitioner’s lawyer could not prove anything wrong with the court verdict.

Aasia Bibi was acquitted on October 31 by a Supreme Court bench comprising then chief justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel. The full verdict can be read here.

She was sentenced to death in 2010 by a trial court after a case was filed against her by a prayer leader in the village of Katanwala in Nankana Sahib.

The prayer leader said Aasia had confessed to committing blasphemy during an argument with a Muslim woman over a bowl of water. The allegations are that Asia made comments during an argument with three Muslim women while they were working in a field in Sheikhupura. She was asked to get some water but the other women said she was unfit to touch the water bowl as she was Christian. The women later went to the prayer leader to complain.

