Court rejects bail of two men accused of murder

1 hour ago

The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday the bail petitions of two men accused of murder. 

They are accused of killing one person and injuring another by opening fire on them during a clash in 2011. Habeenullah injured Hussain, while Allah Bux killed Sajjad Ali, according to the case file.

A three-member bench heard the case in Islamabad via video link. It was fixed for hearing at the Karachi Registry.

Related: Supreme Court makes history with new e-court system

“The suspects were absconding for nine years. The case occurred in 2011 and the suspects were arrested in 2019,” said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. “Who knows if they will go ‘missing’ after securing bail too.”

Their lawyer said that they went into hiding because they feared how their rivals would react.

They were scared of their rivals, but not the law, commented the top judge.

