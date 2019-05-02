85 people test positive for HIV in Larkana

At least 85 people have tested HIV positive in Larkana, of which 65 are children, according to the Sindh Aids Control Programme.

“In five days, more than 2,300 people were tested,” said Doctor Sikandar. “We found 85 people to be HIV-positive during the blood screenings.”

Seven people in Shikarpur and Khairpur have been diagnosed with AIDS.

Five hundred people were tested for AIDS and HIV in Larkana’s Ratodero after 13 children below the age of eight years tested positive for HIV last week.

A blood screening camp was set up by the Sindh Aids Control Programme and provincial health department at the Ratodero Hospital. The officials have launched a crackdown against unregistered laboratories and fake doctors that have aided the spread of the HIV/AIDS.

The blood tests of 16 children from Ratodero came back from the District Lab at the Peoples Primary Health Initiative Jacobabad on April 25, confirming that 13 of them had tested positive for HIV. The children were all between the ages of four months and eight years.

However, the programme in-charge for Larkana said he wanted to wait until the children were retested by the provincial health department before confirming whether they had HIV.

According to the WHO, approximately 20,000 new HIV infections are reported in Pakistan annually, the highest rate of increase among all countries in the region.