7 Din Mohabbat In is now on Netflix

16 mins ago

Netflix is giving us an opportunity to watch all the Pakistani movies we may have missed in the cinemas. After Cake, another Pakistani film has come to Netflix.

Mahira Khan-starrer 7 Din Mohabbat In is available on the streaming site. The desi fairytale romance comedy also stars Sheheryar Munawar, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, and Javed Sheikh.

The movie has been directed by Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi.

The plot revolves around a geeky boy who is given seven days by a genie to find a girl. Tipu (Munawar) just wants to fall in love and get married. He embarks on a journey to find his perfect match.

The movie released on June 16, 2018.

