HOME > News

320 stranded Pakistanis are back home from Malaysia

48 mins ago

The 320 Pakistanis who were stranded in Malaysia returned home on Wednesday (May 29). They arrived at the Islamabad airport.

They were imprisoned in Malaysia and had completed their sentences but were stuck because of the cancellation of direct flights between the two countries.

Most of them were imprisoned due to the expiry of visa or residence permits.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said that he took up the matter with the federal cabinet. On his request, the prime minister directed Baitul Mal and Foreign Office to release Rs40 million and Rs10 million respectively to bring the stranded Pakistanis back in time for Eid.

Related: Special flight to bring back 320 Pakistanis stuck in Malaysia

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the special assistant were both present at the airport to greet them.

“When PM Imran Khan was informed about the stranded Pakistanis in Malaysia, he ordered the necessary arrangements for their immediate return,” said the minister of aviation. We will be paying special attention to solving the issues of Pakistani nationals in Saudia Arabia or anywhere else in the world, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Malaysia Overseas Pakistanis


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
7 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.