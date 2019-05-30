320 stranded Pakistanis are back home from Malaysia

The 320 Pakistanis who were stranded in Malaysia returned home on Wednesday (May 29). They arrived at the Islamabad airport.

They were imprisoned in Malaysia and had completed their sentences but were stuck because of the cancellation of direct flights between the two countries.

Most of them were imprisoned due to the expiry of visa or residence permits.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said that he took up the matter with the federal cabinet. On his request, the prime minister directed Baitul Mal and Foreign Office to release Rs40 million and Rs10 million respectively to bring the stranded Pakistanis back in time for Eid.

Related: Special flight to bring back 320 Pakistanis stuck in Malaysia

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the special assistant were both present at the airport to greet them.

“When PM Imran Khan was informed about the stranded Pakistanis in Malaysia, he ordered the necessary arrangements for their immediate return,” said the minister of aviation. We will be paying special attention to solving the issues of Pakistani nationals in Saudia Arabia or anywhere else in the world, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.