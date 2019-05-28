HOME > News

28 TLP workers acquitted in protest case

2 hours ago

Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, a hardline religious political party, block a street during a protest following the Supreme Court decision to acquit Christian woman Asia Bibi, in Peshawar on November 1, 2018. Photo AFP

An anti-terrorism court acquitted on Thursday 28 Tehreek-e-Labbaik workers in a case pertaining to staging ‘violent’ protests after Asia Bibi was acquitted in a blasphemy case. 

A case was registered against them at the Shahzad Town police station.

Aasia Bibi had spent eight years on death row and was cleared of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court last October.

Violent protesters took to the streets in various cities of the country following her acquittal.

She was released from jail on November 7 and was kept at a secure location for security reasons.

