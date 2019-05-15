HOME > Government

15 police stations set up for cybercrime: state minister

Around 15 police stations have been set up across the country to deal with cybercrime, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told Senate on Tuesday.

Some 15,351 complaints against online violence, cyber bullying and digital harassment were received by cybercrime police stations during 2018-19, he told the senators.

He said that a total 8,124 complaints had been addressed and 176 individuals were arrested in connection with the cybercrimes.

