13 people killed in North Waziristan check-post incident: residents

4 mins ago

A Pakistani tribesman in a shuttered market in Miranshah in North Waziristan. File photo: AFP

At least 13 people, including two children, were killed in an exchange of fire at a North Waziristan check post, according to a list issued by area residents.

Most of the deceased belonged to Tehseel Datta Khel in North Waziristan. Officials have not confirmed this death toll.

On Sunday, the ISPR in a statement said that at least three people were killed and 10 injured in an exchange of fire at the Kharqamar check post in Boyya, North Waziristan. Five troops were also injured.

Five bodies were found 1.5km away from the Kharqamar check post later on. Their identities have not been disclosed officially.

SAMAA Digital could not independently verify what happened.

Ali Wazir, a member of parliament, was also arrested along with eight others. A court in Bannu remanded him into the custody of the CTD for eight days on Tuesday. He was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the NA speaker to issue a production order for MNA Ali Wazir.

It is outrageous that a sitting MNA was arrested and the speaker not informed, he told the media after his NAB appearance on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the ISPR director-general, said that, “innocent PTM workers need care.” He remarked that “only a few” are inciting them and using them “against state institutions”. No one will be allowed to undo the gains of the national struggle, he added.

For their part, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir along with other supporters said they were going to participate in a protest against an operation in Khar Kamar area of Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan. According to Dawar, the rally was stopped at the Kharqamar check post. The rally participants outnumbered the soldiers there and managed to pass.

Dawar said that they heard aerial firing when they crossed the check post and reached the ground where local supporters had set up a protest camp.

The aerial firing was followed by straight gunshots that hit the participants of the rally creating panic and everyone started running, said Dawar. At least two dozen supporters were injured, including Dawar. Ali Wazir and other leaders were taken from the spot and a curfew was imposed.

There was no cellular connectivity, making it difficult to investigate the incident.

