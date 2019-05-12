12 development projects are completed in Karachi annually: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that around 10 to 12 development schemes are started in Karachi annually and completed within the year.

“We are working to solve the problems of Karachi’s roads and sewerage system,” Ghani told SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din on Friday.

He believes the construction of the Tipu Sultan flyover and underpass will be completed by June 15. The flyover on Korangi Road will be completed in the coming year. Lyari’s streets and University Road will also be completed soon, he said.

The minister said he is ready to take responsibility for the Green Line BRT project, even though he did not start it. “The Green Line project was inaugurated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016, so we were not directly involved in it, but I am taking responsibility for its completion,” he said.

Related: Will the people of Karachi get relief this Ramazan?

However, Ghani did not give an exact time frame for the project’s completion.

The Green Line BRT project, which cost Rs25 billion, starts from Karachi’s Surjani Town till Guru Mandir. The project is solely funded by the federal government without any contribution by the government of Sindh in infrastructure development. However, the operation, maintenance of buses and installation of ITS equipment on Green Line is Sindh’s responsibility.

The project was earlier said to be completed in two years but due to its redesign and the inclusion of a 3.5km phase two extension from Guru Mandir to Municipal Park near Sabri Nihari, it got delayed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.