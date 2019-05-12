HOME > News

12 development projects are completed in Karachi annually: Saeed Ghani

9 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that around 10 to 12 development schemes are started in Karachi annually and completed within the year.

“We are working to solve the problems of Karachi’s roads and sewerage system,” Ghani told SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din on Friday.

He believes the construction of the Tipu Sultan flyover and underpass will be completed by June 15. The flyover on Korangi Road will be completed in the coming year. Lyari’s streets and University Road will also be completed soon, he said.

The minister said he is ready to take responsibility for the Green Line BRT project, even though he did not start it. “The Green Line project was inaugurated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016, so we were not directly involved in it, but I am taking responsibility for its completion,” he said.

Related: Will the people of Karachi get relief this Ramazan?

However, Ghani did not give an exact time frame for the project’s completion.

The Green Line BRT project, which cost Rs25 billion, starts from Karachi’s Surjani Town till Guru Mandir. The project is solely funded by the federal government without any contribution by the government of Sindh in infrastructure development. However, the operation, maintenance of buses and installation of ITS equipment on Green Line is Sindh’s responsibility.

The project was earlier said to be completed in two years but due to its redesign and the inclusion of a 3.5km phase two extension from Guru Mandir to Municipal Park near Sabri Nihari, it got delayed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi saeed ghani


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Murder added to FIR in Karachi hospital negligence case
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Dumper kills three boys
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Asmat died of an ‘allergic reaction’: autopsy report
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, LG minister, local government minister, sindh, sindh government, saeed ghani, brt, Green Line, green line brt, development, flyover
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.