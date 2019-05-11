HOME > News

11 Chinese men remanded to jail in human trafficking case

37 mins ago

A Lahore district court sent 11 Chinese men to jail in a human trafficking case on Monday. 

The suspects are accused of marrying Pakistani women and then forcing them into prostitution and selling their organs.

The judicial magistrate sent the suspects to jail on judicial remand and ordered the FIA investigators to present the challan in the case on May 27.

Two Pakistanis were also arrested in the case. The FIA had on May 9 obtained the physical remand of the suspects for interrogation after arresting them in a raid in Lahore’s Jauhar Town.

