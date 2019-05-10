10-year-old girl raped, murdered in Islamabad: police

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found from the bushes in Islamabad’s Shahzad Town on Tuesday.

She had been molested and raped before being murdered. Police identified her as Farishta.

The minor went missing on May 15, police said, adding that her family belongs to Mohmand Agency.

The Islamabad DIG said two teams have been constituted to arrest the culprit. “An arrest will be made within 24 hours,” he said, adding that the post-mortem has been completed.

He said a missing persons report was filed on May 16 and her body was found last night.

Police will uphold its responsibility, he said, adding that this is a tragic incident.

