10 Peshawar schools sealed for spreading propaganda against polio vaccine

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority has sealed 10 schools for spreading propaganda against polio vaccination

These schools were spreading rumours against polio drops, the private school regulatory authority said, adding that the false propaganda was harming the government’s anti-polio drive.

On Aprill 22, a mob attacked and set fire to a small hospital in Mashokhel, Peshawar Monday over panic that dozens of children had fallen sick after what people said was the administration of an anti-polio vaccine.

Residents of the area gathered at the gate of the Basic Health Unit Ayubkhel to stage a protest. Demonstrators broke the gate of the clinic as well as its walls and stormed inside. The mob ransacked the property and set it on fire. The police reached the scene and dispersed the mob. Operations SSP Zahoor Afridi said that people grew agitated after rumours spread about the vaccine, which was administered at a private school in the area.

The parents were informed and took their children to the hospital. A Hayatabad Medical Complex spokesperson told SAMAA Digital that they received 78 children from two different schools of Mashokhel and all of them were in stable condition. “Doctors have examined them and they are all fine but panicked,” the spokesperson said, adding that parents and attendants with the children were not cooperating with the doctors.

Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Kamran Afridi issued a statement saying that the polio vaccine is administered to millions of children in every polio campaign in the country without any adverse effects reported. He said that reports that children from two private schools in Peshawar have fallen sick due to the vaccine are false as the children are said to be in stable condition.

