Traffic situation worsens on Karachi’s University Road

April 30 , 2019

Long queues of cars, motorcycles and other vehicles has become a common sight on Karachi’s University Road. One side of the one-kilometre stretch has been dug up by the K-Electric for development work. 

The power utility started work on the road on April 3 as part of its TP-1000 project that aims to shift all its electric wiring underground and generate an additional 900 megawatts of electricity at the city’s seven grid stations. The K-Electric spokesperson said it isn’t their job to manage traffic diversions. He said development work is started after obtaining a No-Objection Certificate from the KMC and DMC East. Managing the traffic is the police’s job, he said.

“I have been reaching work late every day because of the traffic jam. It takes me 15 to 20 minutes to cross the stretch,” said a commuter.

The condition has worsened because the service lane near the Sindh Accountant General’s office has been dug up too now. The motorists who were using the service lane were stuck too.

The traffic police haven’t created a diversion plan which has made the situation worse. They send a public message every day telling people about the development work.

The KE said that its teams are laying 220KVA double circuit underground transmission lines from KDA to Gulshan. More than 80% of the lines have been laid, it said. “All authorities, including the KMC, DMC and traffic DIG were informed in advance and work was initiated after approvals were received,” the power utility said.

The work is expected to be completed by May 5. “The completion of this double circuit transmission network will result in enhanced power supply reliability and stability for Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, surroundings of Jail road, Azizabad and Civic Centre.”

The power utility regrets any inconvenience caused and assures that teams are working towards swift completion of this project.

Karachi University Road

  1. Anonymous   April 30, 2019 4:08 pm/ Reply

    Pakistan Zindabad , Hum zinda Qaum hen .


