Registered madrassahs to be placed under education ministry: NACTA

At least 90% of the madrassahs in Punjab have been registered, NACTA said in a report on Tuesday.

These madrassahs will be placed under the education ministry.

The geo-tagging and registration of unregistered madrassahs is underway.

NACTA said that the geo-tagging of at least 85% madrassahs in tribal districts, 80% in Sindh, and 75% in KP is complete.

The police department in Sindh and the education department in KP are responsible for the registration.

According to NACTA, the accounts of madrassahs — Zakat, collection of animal hides and other sources of income — would also be audited by the provincial education departments.

The development comes a day after the chief of the military’s media wing said that they want to bring madrassahs into the mainstream.

There are over 30,000 madrassahs in Pakistan in which 2.5 million children study, he said. The number of madrassahs increased over time because of what happened in our region. There was the Afghan war and then the Iran revolution. As a result, more madrassahs were opened.

In 1947, there were 247 madrassahs. The number surged to 2,861 in 1979, and from 1980s to 2019 it has increased to over 30,000. “We found that less than 100 madrassahs are teaching extremism to children.”

There are some madrassahs which give students basic education but many which don’t. “Now, the problem that arises is what job opportunities do these children have when they complete their education. They can be employed to teach religion. Do they not have the right to become whatever they want?”

“We want madrassahs where hate speech won’t be tolerated at all. All the students will be taught to respect the teachings of other religions and sects,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.