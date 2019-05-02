HOME > Government

Punjab govt to build Dadhocha Dam by 2021

April 30 , 2019

The Punjab government told the Supreme Court that it will build the Dadhocha Dam by December 2021. It even turned down the Bahria Town’s offer to construct the dam.

The top court was hearing on Tuesday a case on the delayed construction of the dam.

The Bahria Town had offered to construct the dam in three years in a joint venture with the DHA. Turning down the Bahria Town’s offer, the secretary irrigation, who appeared on behalf of the Punjab government, told the Supreme Court that the experts have raised 108 questions about the Bahria Town’s offer.

Related: Punjab government embarks on an ambitious mission to construct Dadhocha Dam by 2020

It seems as if the Bahria Town’s offer has been rejected given the number of questions raised by the government, remarked Justice Azmat Saeed.

The secretary assured the court that the dam will be constructed at its original location as per the court order. The Punjab government will complete the dam within two and a half to three years and it will completely functional by December 2021, the secretary said.

On the provincial government’s assurance, the court wrapped up the case.

The proposal for the dam was finalised in 2001, however, the construction has yet to start. The reservoir is expected to provide 24 million gallons of water to Rawalpindi every day.

One Comment

  1. Sofia Riaz   May 2, 2019 10:16 am/ Reply

    DHAValley k mutasren per koi rehem kia jaey. Agar Malik Riaz sb ye Dam free banana chahtey hain tou unko bananey dain. Government is per kharch honi wali amount kisi aur awaam dost oroject per laga dey. Pakistan Zindabad.


