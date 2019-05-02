Punjab govt to build Dadhocha Dam by 2021

The Punjab government told the Supreme Court that it will build the Dadhocha Dam by December 2021. It even turned down the Bahria Town’s offer to construct the dam.

The top court was hearing on Tuesday a case on the delayed construction of the dam.

The Bahria Town had offered to construct the dam in three years in a joint venture with the DHA. Turning down the Bahria Town’s offer, the secretary irrigation, who appeared on behalf of the Punjab government, told the Supreme Court that the experts have raised 108 questions about the Bahria Town’s offer.

It seems as if the Bahria Town’s offer has been rejected given the number of questions raised by the government, remarked Justice Azmat Saeed.

The secretary assured the court that the dam will be constructed at its original location as per the court order. The Punjab government will complete the dam within two and a half to three years and it will completely functional by December 2021, the secretary said.

On the provincial government’s assurance, the court wrapped up the case.

The proposal for the dam was finalised in 2001, however, the construction has yet to start. The reservoir is expected to provide 24 million gallons of water to Rawalpindi every day.

