Pakistan among ‘angriest’ countries in the world: survey

People around the world are becoming angrier and stressed, revealed a new survey.

The annual Gallup Global Emotions Report interviewed some 150,000 people in over 140 countries and reported the findings.

Around 71% of people said they experienced a considerable amount of enjoyment the day before the survey.

The poll found that levels of stress were at a new high, while levels of worry and sadness also increased. Some 39% of those polled said they had been worried the day before the survey, and 35% were stressed.

It even made a list of most angry populations across the globe. Pakistan was ranked 10th on the list.

Armenia ranked first, followed by Iraq and Iran. Palestinian Territories, Morocco, Turkey, Niger, Chad, and Libya also made to the list.

The Gallup World Poll highlights important issues worldwide, such as food access, employment, leadership performance, and well-being.

The poll is conducted on a semiannual, annual and biennial basis.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.