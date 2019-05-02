Court closes NAB inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

An accountability court has closed NAB’s inquiry against Chaudhry brothers over the illegal purchase of 28 plots of the Lahore Development Authority.

The co-accused in the case, Nawaz and Iqbal, have been acquitted too.

Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Elahi had nothing to do with the plot, NAB told an accountability court on Tuesday. The plots were bought by the LDA’s employees.

NAB has filed a petition in court seeking court’s approval to close the inquiry against the PML-Q leaders. The bureau presented its record too.

Related: Video: NAB to investigate Chaudhry brothers for alleged corruption

The probe was launched in 2000. The leaders were accused of purchasing 21 kanals of land and 28 plots measuring 10 marla each in a private housing society. The purchase reportedly caused huge losses to the national exchequer.

In January, the NAB gave a clean chit to the brothers. NAB Chairperson Javed Iqbal approved the request for withdrawing inquiries against them in this case and a petition was filed in court to shelve the inquiries.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.