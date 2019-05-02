Mohmand Dam’s groundbreaking ceremony to be held on May 2

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking for Mohmand Dam on May 2, Thursday.

“We have even sent the invitation for it to the army chief and former chief justice Saqib Nisar,” said Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda.

Many people tried for the fate of the Mohmand Dam to be the same as that of Kalabagh dam, he said while speaking to the media on April 30. “I have fought a lot for this. We will work on other dams at the same speed.”

Senator Faisal Javed, in a tweet, thanked the donors for contributing to the dam fund.

The ceremony was scheduled for January 2, but it was postponed following a controversy regarding the contract of the hydropower project.

