KP’s woman boxer packs a powerful punch

Sophia Jawed is known as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first woman boxer. She has participated in district, provincial and national level boxing competitions.

She started her martial arts training in 2010 and is trained in taekwondo and jujutsu .

The 23-year-old said she had to go against her family to follow her passion.

“My family is very conservative and I had to face many problems,” she said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday. “My cousins and relatives raised eyebrows over my choice of profession,” she added.

Related: Boxing champion Sofia Jawed has nowhere to train

Jawed has participated in many different sports from the age of 12. She juggles her studies, her start-up business and her passion for boxing. She runs a clothing store.

She said that she idolizes American former heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali.

“My two brothers and I used to watch wrestling shows and I even used to fight them,” she added.

Not everyone wants to a doctor or an engineer, she said. “We should encourage women to enter other professions too.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TOPICS: