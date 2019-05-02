HOME > News

Karachi Transport Ittehad announces strike on Thursday

April 30 , 2019

Karachi Transport Ittehad President Irshad Bukhari said on Tuesday that they will observe a strike on Thursday if the missing vehicles and drivers are not found till tomorrow.

“Our 13 vehicles were hired on Sunday for the rally of a political party,” Irshad Bukhari said. “The 13 vehicles and their drivers have been missing since Sunday.”

Mr Bukhari claimed that the drivers were at the Brigade police station two days ago.

“We came to know last night that they were at the Brigade police station but they disappeared from there,” he added.

The Karachi Transport Ittehad president said he had spoken to police officials who assured him to look into the matter. But if they are not released, he warned, the Ittehad will observe a strike on Thursday.

TOPICS:
Irshad Bukhari Karachi Karachi Transport Ittehad Strike


