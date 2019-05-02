Karachi mayor rubbishes allegations of embezzlement of KMC funds

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has ruled out the allegations leveled against him by PPP leader Murtaza Wahab in which Wahab sought accountability of Rs39billion released by the Sindh government to KMC in the last three years.

On Tuesday, Akhtar said that the entire country, NAB and all other institutions seek accountability regarding the “fake accounts” from PPP and its leadership. He was addressing a press conference at KMC’s headquarters.

Akhtar sought accountability of funds worth Rs90 billion from the Sindh government. These funds were earmarked for development projects in Karachi during the last three years.

Giving the details of the funds being released to KMC, Akhtar said Rs17 billion has been spent on salaries to employees, Rs8 billion for pension to retired employees and Rs1,670 billion on ongoing development schemes.

He said the Sindh government is not releasing the due OZT share to KMC and the Rs25 billion allocated for the Karachi package was brought by him in the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The Sindh government-owned hospitals are already in bad condition, so how will they run KMC’s hospitals?” Akhtar questioned

Lambasting the PPP-led provincial government, the Karachi mayor said that the Sindh government has destroyed Larkana and the rest of the province too.

He said all cities had one district, except Karachi which has been divided into six districts. “PPP did this to promote its corrupt practices,” he said.

Akhtar said the Sindh government is violating the orders of the Supreme Court, which had ordered it to hand over the garbage lifting system to KMC.

“All institutions under the provincial government have been destroyed and I will not allow anyone to destroy KMC as well,” the mayor asserted.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan not to hold the next local bodies elections before empowering the third tier government’s system.

He alleged that the provincial government does not allow the KMC to work for the welfare of the masses.

Earlier in the day, PPP’s Murtaza Wahab, in a media talk outside the Sindh Assembly, had sought expenditure details of Rs39 billion from Akhtar. The funds were released to KMC in the last three years.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.