Karachi court confirms Shahzeb Jilani’s pre-arrest bail

A court in Karachi confirmed the interim pre-arrest bail of senior journalist Shahzeb Jilani on Tuesday in a case registered against him under the Pakistan Penal Code and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The South District and Sessions judge adjourned the hearing till May 7.

The case has been registered under sections 10(a) (cyber terrorism), 11 (hate speech)* and 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person)** of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 109 (abetment) and 500 (defamation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 10(a) is punishable by a jail term of up to 14 years or a fine of up to Rs50 million or both, Section 11 is punishable by a jail term of three years and/or a fine of Rs250,000, Section 20 is punishable by a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of Rs1 million and Section 500 is punishable by a jail term of up to two years and or a fine.

The complainant has claimed that Jillani, as a guest on and producer of two Dunya News programmes, one on December 8, 2017 and another on March 18, 2019, made “defamatory remarks against the respected institutions of Pakistan”.

Jilani’s lawyer told the judge that the remarks made by his clients in the TV shows and a tweet from his account do not amount to an act of cyber terrorism.

Jilani’s remarks fall under the ambit of cyber terrorism, FIA’s investigating office said.

