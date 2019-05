Journalist killed in firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan

A journalist was killed after unidentified men opened fire on him in Dera Ismail Khan’s Parowa.

The deceased, identified as Amanullah, used to work for an Urdu newspaper.

The police have registered a case.

Related: Journalist shot dead in Peshawar

On December 2, 2018 a journalist, identified as Noorul Hassan, was shot dead after two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a moving car in Peshawar’s Sarband. Hassan belonged to Nowshera. He was working as a reporter for a private news channel.

The vehicle was coming from Hayatabad and the firing occurred at Achini Chowk on Ring Road, said Hayatabad ASP Najamal Husnain.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.