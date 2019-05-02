Government to introduce bills on inheritance for women, child abuse

The federal government gave approval for many legal reforms and bills which seek to tackle issues such as inheritance rights for women, child abuse, getting succession certificates among others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting on Tuesday at PM House.

“We decided one of the biggest problems faced by women is getting their due inheritance,” said Information Adviser Firdous Ashiq Awan while briefing the media after the meeting.

The Enforcement of Property Rights bill seeks to help women get their right. A woman ombudsman will facilitate them, she said.

The government is planning to introduce a Zainab Alert Bill too. “This legislation will help curb child abuse,” said Awan. It has been named after Zainab Ansari who was raped and then murdered in Kasur. “Child abuse must be discouraged at all levels.”

An anti-corporal punishment bill is also in the works. “There have been so many reports of teachers using different tactics to punish children over petty things,” said Awan. “We need to do something about the aggressive behaviour of the teachers. It has to be stopped,” she remarked.

We have also proposed some amendments in the code of civil procedure, she said. We are making them time bound. “You know that a man files a petition and it keep continuing and his grandchildren then appear in court. We want to finish this system.”

The problem of the letter of administration and succession certificate is being solved too. “Previously, people spent years trying to prove they are legal heirs of a dead person.” The system has been handed over to NADRA now. The people will be able to get the certificate in only 15 days, she added.

The government has delayed the increase in the price of petrol. The matter has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee for review, she said. “The people have to decide if they want prices to increase or the country’s debt. There is no other option,” she added.

