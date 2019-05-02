Body of Karachi missing man found in a car

The body of a 30-year-old man from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar area, who was kidnapped on April 27, has been found in the trunk of a car, the family said.

He left his home at 1:30PM on April 27 but never returned, they said.

His body was found in the car of his friend. He had borrowed his friend’s car a week before he went missing.

“My son used to call me every time… Ammi do you want anything?” his mother said. “But that day he didn’t call me.”

“He was killed. How could he have called me?” the grieving mother said. “I want justice.”

The man’s younger brother died two years ago and he was the only bread winner in the family.

The family had registered a kidnapping case at the Baloch colony police station.

Police had located his cellphone’s location and raided an empty house but couldn’t find him.

“Had he been the child of a minister, they would have gone on a strike or staged a sit-in,” said a relative.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.