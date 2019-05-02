HOME > Violence

Body of Karachi missing man found in a car

April 30 , 2019

File photo: Ali Hussain

The body of a 30-year-old man from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar area, who was kidnapped on April 27, has been found in the trunk of a car, the family said.

He left his home at 1:30PM on April 27 but never returned, they said.

His body was found in the car of his friend. He had borrowed his friend’s car a week before he went missing.

“My son used to call me every time… Ammi do you want anything?” his mother said. “But that day he didn’t call me.”

“He was killed. How could he have called me?” the grieving mother said. “I want justice.”

The man’s younger brother died two years ago and he was the only bread winner in the family.

The family had registered a kidnapping case at the Baloch colony police station.

Police had located his cellphone’s location and raided an empty house but couldn’t find him.

“Had he been the child of a minister, they would have gone on a strike or staged a sit-in,” said a relative.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi kidnapping

One Comment

  1. JJ   May 1, 2019 10:26 pm/ Reply

    Name? Ethnicity? what kind of reporter is this?


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.