Bilawal says he supports PTM’s stance on democracy, human rights

There should be no restrictions on freedom of speech, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday after a meeting with a PTM delegation.

PPP leaders Bilawal, Asif Ali Zardari, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Farhatullah Babar met the PTM delegation in Islamabad.

Mohsin Dawar, who had been elected an MNA from North Waziristan, and Gulalai Ismail represented PTM in the meeting.

The PPP chairperson said that he supports the PTM’s stance on democracy and human rights.

“We may not have the same stance on everything but the PPP’s position on democracy, constitution, and human rights [issues] is before you,” Bilawal said.

It would be better for the country if young politicians talk to each other and have regular contact, he suggested.

“Stopping someone from aggression and bringing them into the mainstream is democracy,” former president Asif Zardari said after the meeting.

“The game never ends,” Zardari said in an apparent reference to the ISPR DG’s press conference on Tuesday.

The meeting between the PTM and PPP leaders comes a day after ISPR DG warned the PTM that no one can fight the state.

“What revenge are you [PTM] talking about? We are just worried about the people that you are inciting otherwise it is not at all hard for us to deal with you,” the head of the army’s media wing remarked.

He said that the PTM leaders threatened people in Wana to stop speaking in favour of Pakistan Army. We didn’t act first because the army chief refrained us from being harsh towards the PTM, he said. “You have taken the liberty that you wanted.”

“At least 600 soldiers were killed in military operations. They didn’t belong to one province. They weren’t there to protect their families.” He asked where the PTM leaders were when heads of some persons were cut and then terrorists were playing football with those. “Where were [PTM leaders] Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir then?” Only Pakistan Army went there to combat terrorists, he added.

The funds received by the PTM should be spent on developing the merged districts. “They use the money to organise rallies and badmouth the armed forces.”

“When PTM leaders travel abroad why do they meet the people who don’t support the Pakistan Army?”

They staged so many protests after one of its leaders, Armaan Loni, was killed. Loni’s postmortem report says that he was a chronic heart patient and this is why he died. The Afghan president made a statement on his death and the PTM acknowledged it, he remarked. When our PM says something you make a statement against him. “Do you consider yourselves as Pakistanis or Afghan nationals?”

PM shouldn’t let ISPR chief make political statements: Bilawal

Responding to ISPR DG’s press conference, Bilawal said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not let Major-General Asif Ghafoor make political statements.

“If Khan sahib wants to give out education policies, he should let the education minister do it,” Bilawal said.

He said that similarly, the foreign minister should make statements about the foreign politics of Pakistan, adding that PPP wants PM Khan to empower the appointed ministers of different departments.

Bilawal wants the government to encourage the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to join politics. “We are fortunate that the youngsters of KP are not going towards terrorism, but support democracy,” he said.

