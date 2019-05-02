HOME > Global

After ‘caliphate’ collapse, ISIS militants head to Afghanistan

April 30 , 2019

Anti-(IS) armed Afghan militia forces keep watch during ongoing clashes with Islamic state (IS) fighters in Achin district of Nangarhar province on December 27, 2015 (AFP Photo)

Islamic State fighters who waged a bloody campaign in Syria and Iraq are heading to Afghanistan to continue their jihad and help plot “spectacular” attacks against America, a US official has told AFP.

The warning comes as IS seeks to assert a regional influence after the loss of its self-proclaimed Middle East “caliphate”, and as South Asia reels from a series of devastating attacks.

“We know some have already made their way back here and are trying to transfer the knowledge, skills and experience they learned over there,” a senior US intelligence official in Kabul told AFP in a recent interview.

“If we don’t continue counterterrorism pressure against (IS in Afghanistan), there will be an attack in our homeland — and a spectacular attack — probably within the year,” added the official, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

The official did not describe the nature of any plot, but IS has been linked to or inspired several big attacks in America, including a 2016 mass shooting in Florida.

The gunman, who had sworn allegiance to IS, killed 49 people in an Orlando nightclub.

A recent UN report said IS in Afghanistan has between 2,500 and 4,000 members — about the same number the Pentagon was citing two years ago, even though officials say thousands of jihadists have been killed.

US Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said after a recent visit to Afghanistan that IS in the Khorasan, or IS-K as the local affiliate is known, had grown in both numbers and capabilities.

In 2017, the Pentagon offered a rosy assessment that IS-K could be wiped out by the end of that year. But Resolute Support, the NATO mission in Afghanistan, underestimated the group’s tenacity.

“Resolute Support realised that this was bigger than a little problem in southern Nangarhar and instead would take something more to address it,” the official said, referring to IS-K’s bastion in eastern Afghanistan.

The official and a team of experts arrived in Kabul over the past year to help General Scott Miller — the four-star general in charge of US and NATO forces — tackle IS-K.

He did not say how many former “caliphate” fighters are in Afghanistan, but argued “any number is significant”.

Europeans — including from Britain and France — are among those who have joined IS-K, he added.

Thomas Joscelyn, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and editor of its Long War Journal, said that while the US military had failed to beat IS-K, it “probably stymied their growth and disrupted their operations at times.”

“But it hasn’t taken them out of the game,” he told AFP.

TOPICS:
Afghanistan caliphate isis Pakistan


