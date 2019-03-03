You can hunt a koonj bird for only Rs300 under the KP government’s new rules

March 3, 2019

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted the ban on the demoiselle crane, which is locally known as the koonj.

The provincial wildlife department has lifted the ban, but hunters will have to get licences and fill out a number of documents before they can hunt the birds.

People who hunt the birds without a licence will be prosecuted.

It will cost hunters only Rs300 to hunt a single bird. According to the new notification, the birds can only be hunted during hunting season and only 10 pairs can be hunted.

It will cost hunters Rs5,000 to set up a hunting camp.

