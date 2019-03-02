Weather update: Rain expected in Karachi, Lahore turns chilly after showers

March 2, 2019
Karachi is expected to receive showers on Saturday, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department. 

“We have a forecast of light rain for Karachi on Saturday,” said Met Office Karachi Director Abdul Rashid. “I am pleased to say that there is a forecast of good rain in the Hub Dam catchment area also.”

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C. It is expected to fall after the rainfall.

A new wave of cold has encompassed Lahore after light rain on Friday night. More rain is expected today (Saturday) and it will continue for 48 hours, according to the Met department.

The PMD has said that it snowed in Nathiagali, Thandiani, Ayubia, Murree, Dunga Gali. Temperatures in these regions have dropped.

Ten inches of snow has been recorded in Murree. The roads from Abbottabad to Murree and Murree to Dunga Gali remain closed. The snowfall will continue for the next 24 hours.

Rain is expected in other parts of the country too, including Rajanpur and Charsadda.

 
 
 

