UET makes it compulsory for female students to wear scarves, men to wear shalwar kameez on Fridays

A department of the University of Engineering and Technology has imposed a dress code for its students with a fine of Rs5,000 for each violation.

The Institute of Business and Management issued a notification on Saturday detailing the dress code, which will be enforced from March 11.

The dress code bars women from wearing jeans, tights, sleeveless shirts and capri pants. The notification says that the length of a kameez should at least be till the knee.

Women can also not wear deep necks (it didn’t specify what constitutes a deep neck) or trousers with kameezes. They also have to wear dupattas or scarves.

Men have been instructed to wear shalwar kameez on Fridays. They also are only allowed to wear dress pants and shirts or shalwar kameez with a waistcoat on regular days, paired with dress shoes.

Students who fail to follow the dress code will not be allowed to attend classes.

