Two women killed by their brothers in Okara: police

Two women have been killed by their brothers in their native village Shadiwala in Okara on Saturday, said the police.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Shehnaz and Sajjda. They were married to the same man, who has been identified as Nazeer. The two women were axed to death.

Shehnaz’s brother, however, said that his sister was killed by her husband over a dispute pertaining to his second marriage.

The police have arrested a suspect while they are conducting raids to search for the second suspect. The police said that the absconding suspect will be arrested within a week.

