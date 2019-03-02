Two people killed, three injured in Indian shelling across LoC

Heavy firing and shelling were carried out in different sectors of Azad Kashmir --Nakyal, Chamb, Goyee, Khuiratta, Manawar, and Matiyanwali.Indian border forces shelled people's houses in Mirpur in which a 19-year-old man and an 80-year-old man were killed.Many houses were reportedly destroyed in Goyee sectors and people couldn't even leave their houses. A woman was injured as a result of the heavy shelling.Tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following a suicide attack on an Indian convoy last month, which killed 40 soldiers in Indian-Administered Kashmir. Indian media and government officials were quick to assign blame to Pakistan for what they said was supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group, the JeM. Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.On February 27, Pakistani Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft. One pilot was arrested tooOne plane crashed in the Khuiratta sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir's Budgam area.The PAF shot down the Indian jets a day after two Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control and crossed three to four miles into Pakistani territory near Muzaffarabad before PAF jets scrambled and they turned back. They dropped a payload but no damage was incurred, according to the ISPR chief, who took to Twitter to announce the event. India, on the other hand, claims to have “completely destroyed” a “terrorist camp” in Balakot by dropping “1,000kg bombs”.On Friday, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force pilot who was captured on February 27 after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace, was sent back to India Friday. He was released into Indian custody via the Wagah Border amid tight security.Prime Minister Imran Khan announced during a joint session of parliament on February 28 that it would release Wing Commander Varthaman as a gesture of peace and goodwill.