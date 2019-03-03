Two killed, one injured after suspect opens fire in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Two people were killed and one injured in a firing incident in Balochistan’s Panjgur Sunday night.

According to the police, the incident took place in Panjgur’s Washbod neighbourhood. Two men, who were residents of Khuzdar, had come to Panjgur and were staying at a house in the neighbourhood when they were targeted.

The police say Hayat Khan was killed and Rasool Buksh was injured in the incident. An unidentified woman was also killed.

The police arrested the suspect who opened fire and seized weapons from them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.