This Karachi restaurant owner has had enough of the police taking ‘free’ biryani from his shop

One restaurant owner in Karachi has had enough of policemen taking biryani from his shop for free.
He made a video of a policeman taking biryani from his shop in Karachi's Buffer Zone without paying to name and shame him. After the video went viral, Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam suspended the officer, along with another cop who came to his aid.
The policemen, identified as Deen Muhammad and Muhammad Amin, were posted at the Taimuria police station.
After restaurant owner Rafiq made a video of one of them taking biryani from his shop without paying for it, he came back with another policeman, who grabbed the phone Rafiq used to film the incident.
Fortunately, someone else was quick to pull out their phone and film the whole thing. Rafiq repeatedly asked the policeman for his phone back and was told to stay quiet.
Rafiq says the IG should put up banners that say that people should film and send videos of policemen engaging in corruption to him, so that action can be taken.
The policemen have been suspended under rules 16 and 17 of the Police Rules.
In the original video, the policeman got scared once Rafiq started filming him, asking whether he had paid for the biryani. He ended up leaving on his motorcycle without the packets of biryani.
Police = criminals
Arrest such people
It is because of the corruption being done from top to bottom.
Each authority in Sind is misusing their positions.
SHAME.
Main culprits in Karachi is police, mostly from upcountry, only here to make money. 99% corrupt staff of police in Karachi. All from Punjab or Sindh interior.
Only suspension is not a solution., such culprits should be dismissed to set an example for others.
Sindh police are thugs of the corrupt PPP. The police thug twice harrassed the food vendor and still is on suspension. When will corrupt police be fired from the job?
Suspend karooo
Why did you start giving them free biryani? Why–AT ALL? Why did you wait till now. It’s not just the police that should be ashamed but some public needs to be admonished too. If you don’t want to give them biryani, & you’re brave enough to film them, please do it from the start. When you make them realize that it’s easy to steal from you, you’re not only making yours but the lives of othera around you, HELL as well.
Welldone for that film, by the way. 😉