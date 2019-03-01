Sindh Food Authority seals Karachi’s Kundan Broast

Kundan Broast, a restaurant located on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi, has been temporarily sealed by the Sindh Food Authority on Friday.
SFA Deputy-Director Operations District Central Sumera Hussain and her team raided the eatery and found it was operating in unhygienic conditions. The restaurant also was fined Rs50,000.
The team collected samples of oil and other food items and dispatched them for lab tests. In its inspection report, the food authority said that the restaurant was found in the worst condition with flies present everywhere and rusted equipment being used for cooking.
SFA said it found cross contamination and pungent smell in a sauce stored in the refrigerator. Unsanitary and unhygienic conditions were witnessed in the café with mops and brooms placed in the serving area.
"Everything was stored together. The restaurant was using rancid oil for frying," the SFA team said. "There was leftover food found by the SFA team." The team said the restaurant’s freezers are not in good condition and there were cockroaches inside them.
There was surplus meat placed in them without proper packaging, it said.
