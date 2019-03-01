Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s remand extended till March 11

I have been a member of the legislature for 20 years now but NAB’s insolence towards me is quite inappropriate, Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of Sindh Assembly, said on Friday.

NAB officials produced Durrani before an accountability court in Karachi for the hearing of a case regarding his assets beyond his known sources of income. The court extended the speaker’s physical remand till March 11.

Talking to the media before his appearance, the speaker was full of complaints against NAB. He said they disturbed him and his brother as well as other relatives and employees.

Before the court, Durrani accused the NAB officials of stealing from his house. “Cash and other valuable articles are missing from my house,” he said.

Related: NAB gets 14-day remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

“Not just that, NAB officials also misbehaved with the women in my household.”

He said the room where he is being detained has no window. The toilet in the room is unusable, he claimed. I am cooperating with the NAB investigators, he said replying to a question. “I am a respectable member of the assembly,” he said.

The NAB prosecutor rebutted Durrani’s assertions and said, “Agha Siraj’s complaints are unfounded. In fact, we are taking good care of him.”

However, he said that they have to interrogate him about the payments of millions of rupees.

The NAB official said payments worth well over Rs30 million and Rs40 million were made. We are looking for Gulzar Ahmed as well as some payments were made from his accounts, the NAB official told the court. “He [Gulzar Ahmed] is in hiding.”

Related: NAB to arrest Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s close aides, employees

Durrani’s brother, Maseehuddin, has obtained pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court after he was summoned by NAB on March 5.

On February 20, a NAB Karachi team arrested Durrani from Islamabad and brought him back to Karachi the same night. He was produced before the accountability court on February 21 that awarded the bureau his 14-day physical remand.

NAB said they are investigating different cases against him of illegal appointments, corruption in the construction of the Sindh Assembly MPAs’ hostel and assets beyond his known means of income.

On February 20, NAB raided his house in Karachi and seized documents and a laptop.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.