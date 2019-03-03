Shakirullah’s body was missing his heart, lungs, stomach and brain: postmortem report

The Pakistani national jailed in India was not only killed but his vital organs were removed from his body, revealed an initial postmortem report conducted by a team of Pakistani doctors.
Fifty-year-old Shakirullah was serving a life term in India’s Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan after being sentenced under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On February 20, he was killed by inmates following the Pulwama attack. On March 2, India’s Border Security Force handed his body over to the Punjab Rangers at the Wagah Border.
The body was handed over 12 days after his death.
The postmortem was conducted by a six-doctor team under Dr Farooq, the medical superintendent of the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Sialkot.
“Shakirullah died due to a serious head injury,” said Dr Farooq in his media talk. “Several organs of his body were missing. His heart, lungs, stomach and a large portion of his brain were not in his body.”
Tissue samples have been dispatched for forensic tests, he said. The forensic report of the deceased will tell us more about his death, he added.
Earlier on Sunday, Shakirullah was laid to rest in Jaiserwala, a village in Sialkot area of Daska. Public representatives, including MNA Iftikhar Hassan Shah, PTI leader Umar Dar, MPA Muhammad Rizwan and senior government officials, and Shakirullah's friends and family attended the funeral.
We gave message of peace by releasing their pilot alive, funeral attendees told SAMAA TV. “But India is spreading mischief and hatred.”
Shakirullah, who may have been suffering from a psychiatric condition, crossed the Indian border accidentally in 2003 and was arrested for espionage.
On Saturday, the Foreign Office said India had not yet responded to the country's request for a postmortem and judicial inquiry into his killing.
Islamabad demanded that the culprits be taken to task and the findings of the inquiry and postmortem report be shared with Pakistan urgently. The FO also demanded India ensure the safety of all Pakistanis, particularly those in its prisons.
