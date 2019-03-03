Shakirullah’s body was missing his heart, lungs, stomach and brain: postmortem report

March 3, 2019




The Pakistani national jailed in India was not only killed but his vital organs were removed from his body, revealed an initial postmortem report conducted by a team of Pakistani doctors.

Fifty-year-old Shakirullah was serving a life term in India’s Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan after being sentenced under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On February 20, he was killed by inmates following the Pulwama attack. On March 2, India’s Border Security Force handed his body over to the Punjab Rangers at the Wagah Border.

The body was handed over 12 days after his death.

The postmortem was conducted by a six-doctor team under Dr Farooq, the medical superintendent of the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Sialkot.

Related: Body of Shakirullah, a Pakistani prisoner killed at an Indian jail, handed over to Pakistan

“Shakirullah died due to a serious head injury,” said Dr Farooq in his media talk. “Several organs of his body were missing. His heart, lungs, stomach and a large portion of his brain were not in his body.”

Tissue samples have been dispatched for forensic tests, he said. The forensic report of the deceased will tell us more about his death, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Shakirullah was laid to rest in Jaiserwala, a village in Sialkot area of Daska. Public representatives, including MNA Iftikhar Hassan Shah, PTI leader Umar Dar, MPA Muhammad Rizwan and senior government officials, and Shakirullah's friends and family attended the funeral.

We gave message of peace by releasing their pilot alive, funeral attendees told SAMAA TV. “But India is spreading mischief and hatred.”

Related: Pakistani prisoner murdered inside Indian jail

Shakirullah, who may have been suffering from a psychiatric condition, crossed the Indian border accidentally in 2003 and was arrested for espionage.

On Saturday, the Foreign Office said India had not yet responded to the country's request for a postmortem and judicial inquiry into his killing.

Islamabad demanded that the culprits be taken to task and the findings of the inquiry and postmortem report be shared with Pakistan urgently. The FO also demanded India ensure the safety of all Pakistanis, particularly those in its prisons.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Body of Shakirullah, a Pakistani prisoner killed at an Indian jail, handed over to Pakistan

March 2, 2019 5:40 pm

Not sure if Jaish-e-Muhammad was involved in Pulwama attack, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

March 2, 2019 4:14 pm

Widow of Indian soldier asks Modi govt to give dialogue with Pakistan a chance

March 1, 2019 12:48 am

Residents of Punjab’s Narowal continue with daily routine amid India-Pak tensions

February 28, 2019 10:47 pm

Armed forces put on high alert along the LoC, says Pakistan Army

February 28, 2019 8:50 pm

Pakistan receives Indian dossier on Pulwama attack

February 28, 2019 5:23 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.