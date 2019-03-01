Sakhi Sarwar shrine suicide attack: SC upholds life sentence to convict

The Supreme Court upheld a life imprisonment sentence awarded by a trial court to a would-be suicide bomber in the Sakhi Sarwar shrine suicide attack case.

The court declared a death penalty sentence awarded to a second accused in the same case as null and void. The accused, Bahram alias Sufi Baba was given the death penalty 52 times.

The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, was hearing the appeals of the accused in a case relating to a suicide attack in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Sakhi Sarwar Darbar. As many as 52 people were killed in the suicide attack in 2011.

Bahram was accused of preparing the suicide bomb for the attack and earlier sentenced to death 52 times and life imprisonment 73 times. The SC, however, declared the sentence null and void as the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence.

The second accused, Umar Fidai, had been sentenced to life imprisonment 125 times by a trial court. The appeal against his sentence was dismissed by the SC.

The chief justice asked how one could be sentenced for life 125 times in one lifetime. He ordered running all sentences simultaneously. Justice Khosa called the evidence against Fidai as irrefutable.

A Lahore High Court bench had also upheld the sentence awarded by the trial court.

Justice Khosa said according to the police report, Fidai’s suicide jacket could not detonate. Fidai was one of the three suicide bombers present at the time of the attack. He was 14 years old.

