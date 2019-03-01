Saad Aziz sentenced to 20 years for the attempted murder of educationist Debra Lobo

March 1, 2019

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi awarded Saad Aziz 20 years in jail in the Debra Lobo attack case on Thursday.

He has been sentenced to 10 years for attacking Lobo, an American educationalist, under Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 10 years for terrorism under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. He has been fined Rs100,000 for each charge, bringing the total fines imposed against him to Rs200,000.

The police said he and his accomplices shot at and wounded Lobo, the vice principal of Karachi’s Jinnah Medical and Dental College, on Shaheed-e-Millat Road in April 2015.

Related: Four people acquitted over lack of evidence in Safoora bus attack case

Lobo was shot in her face and hand in the attack, said the police.

A military court had earlier sentenced him to death in the Safoora attack case. In January, an ATC acquitted four people in the case because the police failed to present sufficient evidence against them.

