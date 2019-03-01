Residents of Islamabad will be penalised for dumping trash, says deputy commissioner

March 1, 2019

The Islamabad chief commissioner wants residents to stop dumping their trash. To stop this he has granted magisterial powers to assistant commissioners.

The Islamabad deputy commissioner says that any person who is found throwing rubbish outside their house or car or on the streets will be fined.

The city administration is gearing up for more cleanliness drives throughout the city and residents have been asked to report any person who dumps rubbish.

To handle this, the chief commissioner granted all assistant commissioners in the city and the secretary of the transport authority magisterial powers on February 26.

The Saddar assistant commissioner, rural assistant commissioner, city assistant commissioner, Potohar assistant commissioner, industrial area assistant commissioner and secretary of the Islamabad Transport Authority have all been given powers under the Municipal Administration Ordinance, West Pakistan Pure Food Ordinance, Pure Food Ordinance, Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape) Ordinance, Civil Defence Act, Civil Defence (Special Powers) Rules, Forest Act, Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance and additional collector for the recovery of CDA dues under the Land Revenue Act and Section 49 of the CDA Ordinance.

  1. Nasir   March 1, 2019 3:18 pm/ Reply

    Where can i register a complaint? Any online portal?


