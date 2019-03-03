Qatar’s emir offers to mediate between India and Pakistan

March 3, 2019

Photo: AF

The emir of Qatar has offered his help in deescalating matters between Pakistan and India.

During a phone call with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing the Indian Air Force pilot who was captured on February 27 after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace.

He also underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation.

Related: OIC condemns ‘recent wave of Indian aggression’ in Kashmir

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal announced these in a Tweet on Sunday.

